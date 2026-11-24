CUTTACK: The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET)-2026 has recorded a pass percentage of 79.15, results of which were declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Monday.

A total of 55,968 candidates had appeared for the exam of whom 44,298 have qualified the test. As per the notification issued by the BSE, the examination was conducted on September 30 and a total of 59,357 candidates had registered for Paper-I and Paper-II.

In Paper-I, 52,019 appeared for the exam out of total registered candidates of 55,193, while 3,174 remained absent. As many as 41,192 candidates qualified, recording a pass percentage of 79.19.

Similarly, in Paper-II, 4,164 candidates had registered for the examination, of whom 3,949 appeared and 215 remained absent. A total of 3,106 candidates cleared the test, registering a pass percentage of 78.65.

The result is available in the Board’s websites www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in from 5.30 pm on the day. Qualified candidates can download their digitised certificates from the Board’s website from 10 am on November 25 after paying the prescribed fee. The facility will remain available until the hard copies of the certificates are issued.

The candidates who have not qualified in the examination can also download their OMR answer sheets from the above-mentioned websites. The facility will remain open until 5 pm on December 2.