KENDRAPARA: The paper bubble snail (Hydatina zonata) has been recorded for the first time off the Odisha coast, marking a significant addition to the known marine biodiversity of the northwestern Bay of Bengal.

Scientists and researchers from the Estuarine Biology Regional Centre (EBRC), a regional station of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) at Gopalpur-on-Sea in Ganjam district, collaborated with colleagues from the Marine Aquarium and Regional Centre (MARC), Digha, West Bengal, and the departments of Zoology at Jhargram Raj College and Bajkul Milani Mahavidyalaya to document the species’ first occurrence off Odisha.

The discovery has been reported in a research paper published in the Records of the Zoological Survey of India on November 20. The study documents the range extension of the marine gastropod species to the Odisha coast.

According to researcher Prasad Chandra Tudu, a single specimen of the snail was collected as trawl bycatch at Petuaghat fishing harbour in West Bengal, near the Odisha border. “During an inquiry, we came to know that the specimen had been caught by a trawler at a depth of 30 to 60 metre off the Odisha coast in the Bay of Bengal,” said Tudu, a scientist at EBRC.

The research was conducted by Prasad Chandra Tudu, Dipanjan Ray, Avijit Mondal, Jyoshna Pradhan and Tapan Khatua, who are associated with the Zoological Survey of India and academic institutions in West Bengal.

The paper details the distribution of the snail in the Indian region and highlights its occurrence off the Odisha coast, expanding the known geographical range of the species along India’s eastern coastline.