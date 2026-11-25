UMERKOTE: A two-year-old girl was allegedly dragged away and killed by a leopard in Nabrangpur district’s Raighar block, sending shockwaves through the area. The deceased has been identified as Bedika, the second daughter of Bishnu Gond and Sumitra Gond of Chadiapara village. After a 20-hour search operation, forest officials and villagers recovered parts of the child’s body from a nearby forest on Tuesday.

According to reports, Bedika was in the courtyard of her house around 7 pm on Monday, while her mother was inside cooking, when a leopard pounced and dragged her into the woods. Bloodstains were found in the courtyard.

The child’s grandfather spotted the animal dragging her away near a bamboo bush and alerted the family and the Kundei forest department. Forest personnel and local residents launched a search operation, but poor visibility hampered their initial efforts. Incidentally, residents of neighbouring Maripara village had reported spotting a leopard in the forest around 3 pm on Monday.

Sniffer dogs from Odisha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh assisted the search and officials recovered the child’s remains.

Manish Rajput, head of the Chhattisgarh forest department rescue squad, said preliminary investigations point to a leopard attack, but the exact cause would be confirmed following a detailed inquiry. The leopard suspected in the attack reportedly strayed from the adjacent reserve forest, bordering Chhattisgarh. Chadiapara residents have demanded immediate measures from the forest department to ensure their safety.