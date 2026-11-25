BHUBANESWAR: The Prakash Purab, marking the 557th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion at Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Unit III here on Tuesday.

Gurudwara Singh Sabha member Satpal Singh said the celebration began three days back and culminated on Tuesday evening. Recitation of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji continued for the three days. A three-member group of Ragi Jatha from the Golden Temple in Amritsar performed bhajan and kirtan as part of the Prakash Purab here.

On the last day, students from Guru Nanak English Medium Public Schools, including Odia students participated in bhajan and kirtan.

“Around 6,000 people, including Sikh devotees and people of other faiths participated in the Prakash Purab resonating Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teaching of ‘Kirat Karo, Naam Japo, Wand Chhako’. His teachings of humanity, oneness, equality, compassion and selfless service continue to inspire millions across the world,” he said.

Singh said people in large numbers, including women joined the Seva and Langar on the occasion. KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, and senior BJP leaders and MLAs were among those who participated in the Prakash Purab celebration, he said.