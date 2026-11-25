JEYPORE: The long-standing territorial dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the Kotia region in Koraput district is set to witness another round of confrontation with both states gearing up for parallel activities ahead of the December 2 panchayat elections announced by the neighbouring state in the bordering villages.

According to reports, AP has intensified its election preparations, with candidates filing nominations for the posts of sarpanch and ward members in several of its panchayats including three Kotia villages-Ganjeipadar, Phagunasineri and Phatusineri. Sources said a total of 58 candidates have filed nominations in the three villages.

To counter AP’s electoral exercise and reinforce Odisha’s administrative presence in the border region, the Koraput administration has decided to organise tribal festival ‘Kotia Parab’ across all villages under Kotia panchayat on December 1 and 2. The festival is expected to showcase the rich tribal culture and traditions of the region while strengthening the emotional and administrative connect between the people and Odisha.

Significantly, all political parties have extended support to the district administration’s initiative. The collective support is being viewed as an important development in Odisha’s efforts to safeguard its territorial interests.

Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan said the district administration would not allow AP to conduct polling in Odisha territory.