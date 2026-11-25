BHUBANESWAR: Amid the spat over former chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s foreign visits, the BJP on Tuesday raised five questions on his trips to Italy and Japan and demanded details of the expenditure incurred.

The BJP’s demand came a day after Naveen dismissed the allegations as false and said an appropriate reply would be given. The ruling party asked what important work he was doing for the state in Rome and why was the Indian embassy not informed about his travel.

It also questioned why a private agency was engaged when the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) was available, and why government records on travel expenses allegedly differed from information obtained under the Right to Information Act. The party also asked whether the state exchequer had borne the expenses.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, BJP general secretary Biranchi Narayan Tripathy said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had ordered an official-level inquiry to place the facts before the public. “The truth will come out after the inquiry,” Tripathy said.

Deputy leader of BJD Legislature Party Prasanna Acharya challenged the administrative inquiry ordered by the state government and demanded a judicial probe into the matter by a retired or sitting judge of the Orissa High Court.