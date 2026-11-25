BHUBANESWAR: Even as the government has been making efforts to check dropout rates in schools, discontinuation of education at the secondary level among children from Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities continue to remain over 20 per cent in nearly a dozen districts.

As per the statistics of the Centre’s Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), a dropout rate of around 13.68 pc was recorded at the secondary level in the state in 2025-26. The dropout rates in primary and upper primary level during that academic year also stood at around 0.24 pc and 2.24 pc, respectively.

However, school discontinuation among tribal students continues to remain a concern, with at least 10 districts recording over 20 pc dropout rate.

Nabarangpur district, the home turf of School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, has recorded the highest 33.11 pc dropout rate among the ST children at secondary level, followed by 27.99 pc in Jagatsinghpur, 26.44 pc in Jajpur, 26.29 pc in Balasore, 25.84 pc in Boudh, 23.92 pc in Bhadrak, 23 pc in Keonjhar, 22.70 pc in Angul and 21.43 pc in Jharsuguda.

The dropout rate among ST children at secondary level is above the state average of 13.68 pc in Balangir, Deogarh, Koraput, Malkangiri and Mayurbhanj. However, in Ganjam and Khurda districts, the dropout rate among ST children has shown to be nil, while it is below the state average of 13.68 pc in Nayagarh, Puri, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Kandhamal and Bargarh.

The statistics also revealed that the dropout rate among boys is more compared to girls in the ST category. The figure for boys stands at 20.98 pc as compared to 15.26 pc for girls. At primary and upper primary level, the dropout rate among the ST students is 0.59 pc and 3.67 pc respectively.