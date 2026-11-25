BHUBANESWAR: Even as the government has been making efforts to check dropout rates in schools, discontinuation of education at the secondary level among children from Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities continue to remain over 20 per cent in nearly a dozen districts.
As per the statistics of the Centre’s Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), a dropout rate of around 13.68 pc was recorded at the secondary level in the state in 2025-26. The dropout rates in primary and upper primary level during that academic year also stood at around 0.24 pc and 2.24 pc, respectively.
However, school discontinuation among tribal students continues to remain a concern, with at least 10 districts recording over 20 pc dropout rate.
Nabarangpur district, the home turf of School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, has recorded the highest 33.11 pc dropout rate among the ST children at secondary level, followed by 27.99 pc in Jagatsinghpur, 26.44 pc in Jajpur, 26.29 pc in Balasore, 25.84 pc in Boudh, 23.92 pc in Bhadrak, 23 pc in Keonjhar, 22.70 pc in Angul and 21.43 pc in Jharsuguda.
The dropout rate among ST children at secondary level is above the state average of 13.68 pc in Balangir, Deogarh, Koraput, Malkangiri and Mayurbhanj. However, in Ganjam and Khurda districts, the dropout rate among ST children has shown to be nil, while it is below the state average of 13.68 pc in Nayagarh, Puri, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Kandhamal and Bargarh.
The statistics also revealed that the dropout rate among boys is more compared to girls in the ST category. The figure for boys stands at 20.98 pc as compared to 15.26 pc for girls. At primary and upper primary level, the dropout rate among the ST students is 0.59 pc and 3.67 pc respectively.
The data suggests that dropout rate of ST students at secondary level in 2025-26 has dropped marginally as against the 2024-25 academic session, in which it was around 20.44 pc. The dropout rate among SC children is 17.02 pc at secondary level, 1.85 pc at upper primary level and 2 pc at primary level.
In a written reply in the Assembly recently, School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond informed that the state government has initiated a slew of measures, including distribution of free books, free uniforms and `3,500 for purchase of bicycle for Class IX students in government and government-aided schools to check dropout rate, especially at the secondary level.
“The state government has also extended mid-day meal scheme for Class IX and X students. Besides, it has also established KGBVs to check dropouts among Class VI to XII students. For students above 14 years old who have not completed Class X, the government has facilitated enrolment in State Institute of Open Schooling,” the minister said.