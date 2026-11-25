BHUBANESWAR: A 34-year-old Kenyan national was arrested by Puri police on Tuesday for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl whom he met on an online gaming app and even attempted to convert her to Islam.

The accused, Mohamed Faiz Mohamed, had travelled all the way from Kenya to Odisha to meet the 17-year-old girl whom he had befriended on the gaming platform over a year back. He allegedly raped the minor, confined her to a guesthouse room in Bhubaneswar and demanded Rs 1 lakh from her parents.

Police said the accused came in contact with the girl through Carrom King, an online gaming application, in September last year. A casual interaction on the gaming platform gradually developed into a romantic relationship as Mohamed gained her trust through regular chats.

Taking advantage of her vulnerability, he allegedly persuaded the minor to embrace Islam and subsequently proposed marriage to her. He also allegedly induced her to share intimate photographs with him, police said.

Having convinced the girl to meet him in person, the accused arrived in India on November 10 and reached Puri eight days later.

The two met in the pilgrim town and planned to leave for Bhubaneswar.

On Monday morning, the girl hired a car and reached the state capital where the Kenyan national met her near Baramunda bus stand. He then took her to Golden Star guesthouse in Jagamara where he allegedly raped her.