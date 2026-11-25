BHUBANESWAR: The All Odisha Rice Millers’ Association (AORMA) on Monday announced that they will not lift paddy under the decentralised paddy procurement due to the failure of the state government to address their demands.

The announcement of AORMA came after a discussion with managing director of the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, which failed to yield any positive response.

The issues raised by the rice millers include payment of custody and maintenance charges of KMS 2023-24/2024-25 and 2025-26 for flat three months, enhancement of transportation charges from 0.28 paisa to 0.43 paisa beyond 40 KMS, additional incentive on custom milling charges and restoration of driage on raw milling of paddy to one per cent.

Rice millers had agreed to cooperate following assurance from Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra on December 1, 2025, that four of their demands would be met within two-three weeks.

“The association has continuously sought government intervention to resolve these pressing issues to ensure smooth operations during KMS 2025-26. However, with no action taken thus far, the millers have been left with no option but not to participate in custom milling across the state in protest,” said AORMA general secretary Laxminarayan Deepak Ranjan Das.