PARADIP: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said Paradip is set to emerge as one of India’s leading commercial and industrial hubs over the next few years.

Addressing the Boita Bandana and Paradip Port Day celebrations here, Majhi said the state received investment proposals of Rs 23.5 lakh crore of which 200 projects worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore have moved into the implementation stage. “With a significant share of these investments coming to Paradip, the region is poised to emerge as one of the country’s leading commercial and industrial hubs in the coming years,” he said.

The CM further said Paradip Port handled over 156 million tonne of cargo in 2025-26 and had secured the top position among major ports in the country in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Paradip was the only major port on India’s eastern coast to receive mega port status.

Announcing a new roadmap for port-led development, Majhi said the state government planned to develop a port at Bahuda estuary in Ganjam, a shipbuilding and ship-repair cluster at Mahanadi estuary, a green hydrogen hub at Paradip and a cruise terminal near the Mangala river estuary in Puri.

The Paradip Port Authority (PPA) would invest Rs 797 crore in developing a dedicated berth with an annual handling capacity of four million tonne and storage facilities across 40 acre to facilitate exports of green hydrogen and green ammonia.

“Modernisation of Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur ports would boost exports and generate employment for local youths, workers, farmers, fishermen and entrepreneurs,” he said.