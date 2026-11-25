BHUBANESWAR: The state has 88,905 vacancies against 3,16,357 sanctioned base-level posts across various government departments while the police force is short of 26,101 personnel against its sanctioned strength of 84,237, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to questions raised separately by MLAs Padmalochan Panda, Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Chakramani Kanhar, the chief minister said the government had initiated steps to fill up vacancies through direct recruitment and promotions, with recruitment processes underway in different departments.

According to data available on the government’s recruitment web portal as of November 12, the state has 3,16,357 sanctioned Group A, B and C base-level posts, of which 2,27,452 were occupied. The government has also re-employed 546 retired employees, according to Human Resources Management System (HRMS) data, Majhi informed.

The highest number of vacancies was reported from the Health and Family Welfare department. With a sanctioned strength of 58,366 posts, the department has 17,861 vacancies.

The School and Mass Education department has the second highest vacant posts followed by the Home department. The vacancy positions of the two departments are 15,493 and 15,018 against their sanctioned strength of 87,658 and 61,728 respectively.

Key departments like Agriculture and Rural Development have huge vacancies. Against a base-level post of 6,404, the Agriculture department has 3,131 vacant posts, which is nearly 50 per cent. Similarly, the Rural Development department has 485 vacant posts against 843 base-level sanctioned posts.

The Sports and Youth Services, and the Tourism departments are running with skeleton staff, with 54 and 35 employees in position against their sanctioned posts of 89 and 44 respectively. All the base-level posts of some of the departments like Industries, Mission Shakti, Public Enterprises and Science and Technology are lying vacant.