BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s efforts to emerge as a major semiconductor and electronics hub received a boost with the inauguration of a new design centre of ARF Design Pvt Ltd at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal (BSABT) here on Tuesday.

Electronics and IT minister Mukesh Mahaling inaugurated the facility and said it will strengthen the state’s semiconductor design ecosystem and create new opportunities for skilled professionals. The state government has provided land to the company at a concessional rate, along with necessary support and infrastructure, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahaling said Odisha was steadily strengthening its position as a leading destination for semiconductor investments under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Over the past two-and-half years, the government has introduced dedicated semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) policies to create a favourable environment for investment, innovation and technological development. Steps have been taken across the semiconductor value chain, including chip manufacturing, semiconductor design and packaging. These initiatives have attracted investment exceeding `5,000 crore,” he said.

The investments will provide fresh impetus to industrialisation, skill development and employment generation in the state, he added.

Mahaling expressed confidence that companies like ARF Design Pvt Ltd will play an important role in realising the vision of Viksit Odisha-2036 and Viksit Bharat-2047. ARF Design Pvt Ltd director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, OCAC executive director Kaustuva Dipta Pany and STPI director Manas Ranjan Panda were present.