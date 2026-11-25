BARIPADA: Rice millers from Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak districts have jointly warned of non-cooperation in the state’s paddy procurement process if the government fails to address their long-pending demands.

Santosh Kumar Agrawalla, chief adviser of the All Odisha Rice Millers Association, rice mill owners and office-bearers from the four districts met in Baripada on Monday and demanded the resolution of a 12-point charter of demands.

The key demands include the supply of paddy conforming to fair average quality standards and prescribed weight, compensation for losses caused by substandard paddy and gunny bags, allowance for natural weight loss, payment of the milling incentive announced by the Chief Minister, and revision of transportation charges in accordance with rising costs.

Incidentally, the millers have announced a state-level protest rally at Bargarh on November 27. The four district associations extended support to the agitation and urged the government to resolve all legitimate demands before the commencement of the Kharif Marketing Season 2026-27.