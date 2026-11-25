BERHAMPUR: Ganjam police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old youth from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl of Berhampur and sexually assaulting her repeatedly.

The accused, Ankit Yadav of Chakra Bhargav village under Bhaluni police limits in UP’s Deoria district, was arrested following sustained surveillance and investigation.

According to reports, a complaint was lodged at Badabazar police station on September 25 over disappearance of a 17-year-old girl from her residence in Berhampur. During investigation, police traced the minor to Ruchapar in Deoria and rescued her on October 8.

In her statement, the minor alleged that the accused had kept her in a rented accommodation and sexually assaulted her repeatedly despite knowing that she was a minor. Following her rescue, police continued tracking the accused and eventually apprehended him.

A case was registered under sections 137(2) and 64(2)(m) of the BNS along with section 6 of the POCSO Act. After completing necessary legal formalities, police produced Yadav in Berhampur SDJM court.