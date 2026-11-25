BHUBANESWAR: Only 35.08 per cent of Odisha’s Rs 3.10 lakh crore budget for 2026-27 has been spent till October 31, with 14 of the 44 departments utilising less than 30 per cent of their allocations.

The supplementary budget of Rs 24,165 crore placed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly, which includes fresh allocations for many of such departments, has raised questions over the necessity of additional fund infusion.

Replying to different questions from several members in the Assembly, the chief minister admitted that 35.08 per cent of the budget allocation for 2026-27 has been spent by the end of October 31. All the departments have enough funds at their disposal.

According to information furnished by the CM, expenditure of an important department like Industries has been only 18.05 per cent as a result of which Rs 1,243.63 crore out of the buadget allocation of Rs 1,517.5 crore is available. Despite the abundance, the supplementary budget has made an additional allocation of Rs 792.38 crore.

The Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development, Minorities and Backward Class Welfare department has spent only 25.79 per cent of the budget allocation of Rs 6,649.33 crore. The department has Rs 4,934.16 crore unspent funds. Yet, the government has again made an allocation of Rs 37 crore for the department in the supplementary budget.

The Steel and Mines department has spent only 18.88 per cent of the budget allocation of Rs 365.11 crore and has Rs 296.18 crore unutilised. It has got Rs 11.25 crore in the supplementary budget. Several other departments, including Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department (20.52 per cent), Commerce (28.25 per cent), Sports and Youth Services (13.7 per cent), Planning and Coordination (2.42 per cent), Public Enterprises (21.95 per cent) and Electronics and IT (21.14 per cent) have spent less than 30 per cent.