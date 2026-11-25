BHUBANESWAR: More than half of the adult women in the state suffer from anaemia. The prevalence rate is even higher among elderly women, with nearly six in every 10 women aged above 60 years being anaemic, the SAMPADA survey 2023-25 has revealed.

The latest data released by the survey, which was undertaken by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), has highlighted the persistent nutritional challenge across age groups in the state.

As per the survey report, anaemia condition prevails among 53.4 per cent of women in the 20-59 age group, while 45 pc of adolescent girls aged 10-19 years have also been found to be anaemic.

Women in the age group of 60 and above are the worst affected, with 59.6 pc of them suffering from the condition as against the national average of 55.7 pc. They also form the age group having the highest prevalence rate in the state.

According to the survey, children are also affected by the condition, with 35.8 pc of those aged 12-59 months being anaemic. Among children in the 5-9 years age group, the prevalence is comparatively lower at 21.5 pc.

The findings also point to a considerable gender gap in anaemia prevalence, with women recording higher rates than men across the corresponding age groups. Among men aged 20-59 years, 22.7 pc were found to be anaemic. However, the prevalence rate also remains around 46.2 pc among men aged 60 years and above.