BHUBANESWAR: More than half of the adult women in the state suffer from anaemia. The prevalence rate is even higher among elderly women, with nearly six in every 10 women aged above 60 years being anaemic, the SAMPADA survey 2023-25 has revealed.
The latest data released by the survey, which was undertaken by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), has highlighted the persistent nutritional challenge across age groups in the state.
As per the survey report, anaemia condition prevails among 53.4 per cent of women in the 20-59 age group, while 45 pc of adolescent girls aged 10-19 years have also been found to be anaemic.
Women in the age group of 60 and above are the worst affected, with 59.6 pc of them suffering from the condition as against the national average of 55.7 pc. They also form the age group having the highest prevalence rate in the state.
According to the survey, children are also affected by the condition, with 35.8 pc of those aged 12-59 months being anaemic. Among children in the 5-9 years age group, the prevalence is comparatively lower at 21.5 pc.
The findings also point to a considerable gender gap in anaemia prevalence, with women recording higher rates than men across the corresponding age groups. Among men aged 20-59 years, 22.7 pc were found to be anaemic. However, the prevalence rate also remains around 46.2 pc among men aged 60 years and above.
Among adolescents, 17.5 pc boys aged 10-19 years were found to be anaemic, which is significantly lower than the 45 pc recorded among girls in the same age group.
The figures highlighted the need for sustained nutritional interventions and improved screening. The survey report, however, stated that anaemia was not always due to iron deficiency. Iron deficiency with anaemia accounts for only a proportion of the overall anaemia burden; particularly, 27 pc among adolescent girls and women of reproductive age, compared to overall anaemia prevalence of 46 pc and 56 pc, respectively.
The survey report also stated that a substantial proportion of anaemia cases are mild. Around half of the children, adolescent girls and women, including pregnant and lactating women, have mild anaemia. Among adolescent boys, adult men and the elderly, around three-fourths of anaemic cases are mild.
“This indicates that most cases are at a less severe stage and provide an important opportunity for early and timely intervention. Severe anaemia is less than 2 pc in majority of the age groups,” the report highlighted.