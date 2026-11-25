CUTTACK: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday called upon the youth to draw inspiration from the glorious past of the country to shape the present and brighten the future.

Inaugurating the historic Balijatra on the Mahanadi riverbed here, Murmu said the merchants from Odisha used to travel to distant lands to engage in trade and commerce. Through trade, they accomplished many significant things for the country. They discovered new maritime routes and strengthened international relations. They were also a medium of cultural exchange, she said.

“The history of maritime trade has evolved into a tradition and the tradition has become a festival. This reflects both the creativity and the historical perspective of the people of Odisha. Our younger generation, in particular, has much to learn from the courage and competence of our merchants,” she said.

Stating that building a Viksit Bharat was a national goal, she observed that India’s stature on the international stage has grown substantially over the recent years. “While there is unrest in many parts of the world and instability in the global economy, India’s economy continues to remain strong. This is a promising indicator of our journey towards becoming Viksit Bharat,” she said.

The President also said Odisha was emerging as an industrial hub and attracting an increasing number of investors. “Entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers and the younger generation of Odisha are strengthening the state’s economy through their skills and spirit of enterprise. Their growing contributions are an encouraging sign of progress towards realising the vision of Viksit Odisha,” the President observed.

Murmu, accompanied by Governor Braj Mohan Ram and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi arrived at the Balijatra fair ground on a decorated boat. She also sailed a paper boat in Mahanadi to honour the ancient maritime tradition of Odisha.