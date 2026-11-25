BERHAMPUR: A 58-year-old sub-inspector (SI) posted at Puttasing police station under Gunupur sub-division of Rayagada district was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his government quarters on Tuesday.

The deceased cop is Bapuji Mallik, a native of Siddhapur village in Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar. He had earlier served as a court SI at Gunupur before being transferred to Puttasing.

Sources said when Mallik failed to report for duty or respond to calls on Tuesday morning, fellow police personnel went to his residential quarters to check on him. However, they found him hanging inside. Mallik was rushed to Gunupur sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Puttasing IIC Bindulata Nayak said Mallik was suffering from hypertension and diabetes. The exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Mallik’s family members in Bhanjanagar have been informed. Postmortem will be conducted after their arrival to establish the cause of death, Nayak added.

Notably, this is the second such death of a police sub-inspector in Rayagada district this month. Earlier on November 13, SI Ashok Pradhan of Ambadala police station was also found hanging inside his official quarters.

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