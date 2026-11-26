BHUBANESWAR: Around 800 physicians from Odisha and different parts of the country will converge in Bhubaneswar for APICON Odisha 2026, the 46th annual conference of the Association of Physicians of India (API), Odisha State Chapter, scheduled to be held at the SOA Auditorium and Convention Centre here from November 27 to 29.

Organised by API City Branch, Bhubaneswar, the three-day conference will bring more than 250 eminent faculty members and experts from across the country to one platform to participate in the scientific deliberations.

The conference is being held under the patronage of Prof Manoj Ranjan Nayak, founder-president of SOA Deemed to be University. The organising team is led by Dr Ashok Kumar Singh, chairman, API Odisha State Chapter; Prof Lalit Kumar Meher, chairman-elect; Dr Ranjan Kumar Sen, honorary secretary; Dr Bharat Panigrahi, organising chairman; Prof Jayant Kumar Panda, chief advisor, and Prof Samir Sahu, organising secretary.