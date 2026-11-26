KENDRAPARA: A farmer died after being electrocuted by a live wire trap which he had allegedly laid in his paddy field to kill wild animals under Mahakalapada forest range near Bhitarkanika National Park here on Wednesday.

The deceased is 42-year-old Asuntha Nayak of Bhopal village under Tantiapal Marine police limits.

Sources said Nayak had reportedly laid live electric wires across his paddy field on Tuesday night to trap spotted deer and wild boars, which frequently enter farmlands during the harvesting season and damage standing crops. However, he reportedly forgot to disconnect the power supply to the wires. When he went to his field on Wednesday morning to harvest paddy, he accidentally came in contact with a live wire trap and died on the spot.

On being informed, forest and police officials rushed to the spot and sent Nayak’s body to the hospital for postmortem. An unnatural death case has been registered, Tantiapal Marine IIC Naresh Kumar Sahoo.

The incident has once again raised concern over the use of live wire and other deadly traps to kill wild animals in villages adjoining Bhitarkanika National Park. Many farmers reportedly resort to such illegal methods to protect their standing paddy and vegetable crops from wild boars and spotted deer.