BERHAMPUR: A ladder has become the only means of crossing a damaged culvert for residents of Bada Anchupa, a remote tribal village in Ganjam district, exposing the plight of villagers cut off following cyclone Arnab.

Heavy rainfall washed away stretches of the road connecting the village, under Buratal gram panchayat in Patrapur block, leaving five to six feet-deep pits at several places. Two-wheeler movement at this point has come to a standstill.

The culvert over Mahendratanaya river near Mada village has also been damaged on both sides. Villagers are now using ladders to cross it. Surrounded by dense forests and hills, Bada Anchupa is home to over 550 people of around 130 families.

Residents trek nearly five kilometres along a forest trail to reach the main road at Mada village on the Gajapati district border. From there, they depend on vehicles to travel elsewhere.

The damaged road has made it difficult to transport patients to hospitals during emergencies. Despite being one of the more populated villages under Buratal panchayat, Bada Anchupa continues to lack basic infrastructure. The village has no proper school building or anganwadi centre, affecting children’s education and childcare services. Although drinking water is supplied through pipelines from Harada Nala, residents face acute shortages during summer. What’s more, electricity supply is also irregular and the housing situation is dismal.

Following cyclone Titli in 2018, 99 families were sanctioned houses under a government scheme. Only 25 houses, however, have been completed, while the remaining structures are reportedly incomplete.