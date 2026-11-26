CUTTACK: The legal battle over the no-confidence motion against Chameli Ojha, sarpanch of Tikhiri gram panchayat in Kendrapara district, has reached the Orissa High Court which on Wednesday issued notices to the state government and other respondents on an appeal challenging the quashing of the proceedings.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Bibhu Prasad Routray and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy issued notices to Ojha, all other ward members and the Kendrapara sub-collector after a preliminary hearing on the appeal filed by two ward members, Sanjay Mallick and Saroj Chandra Dwibedi.

Senior advocate Prafulla Kumar Rath appeared for the appellants. The next hearing has been scheduled for December 15, granting the respondents time to file their replies by then.

The appellants have questioned the single judge’s interpretation of the statutory requirement of 15 clear days’ notice before a no-confidence meeting.

The writ appeal contended that though the notice was received by Ojha on August 3, 2026, the period of 15 clear days is to be counted from the date of notice and the date of meeting fixed and not from the date of actual service of notice.