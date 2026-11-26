CUTTACK: The legal battle over the no-confidence motion against Chameli Ojha, sarpanch of Tikhiri gram panchayat in Kendrapara district, has reached the Orissa High Court which on Wednesday issued notices to the state government and other respondents on an appeal challenging the quashing of the proceedings.
The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Bibhu Prasad Routray and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy issued notices to Ojha, all other ward members and the Kendrapara sub-collector after a preliminary hearing on the appeal filed by two ward members, Sanjay Mallick and Saroj Chandra Dwibedi.
Senior advocate Prafulla Kumar Rath appeared for the appellants. The next hearing has been scheduled for December 15, granting the respondents time to file their replies by then.
The appellants have questioned the single judge’s interpretation of the statutory requirement of 15 clear days’ notice before a no-confidence meeting.
The writ appeal contended that though the notice was received by Ojha on August 3, 2026, the period of 15 clear days is to be counted from the date of notice and the date of meeting fixed and not from the date of actual service of notice.
The dispute arose after ward members moved a resolution and requisition seeking a no-confidence motion against Ojha. Acting on it, the sub-collector issued a notice on July 27, fixing August 13 for the trust vote. Ojha received the notice on August 3.
In the October 28 judgement, the single judge bench, however, quashed the proceedings, holding that the authorities had failed to establish that copies of the requisition and proposed resolution were served on the sarpanch along with the meeting notice, as required under section 24(2)(c) of the Odisha Gram Panchayat Act, 1964.
The court also held that the mandatory requirement of 15 clear days’ notice had not been fulfilled. “This court is of the considered view that the notice dated 27.07.2026 is vitiated for non-compliance with the mandatory provisions,” the judgement had stated.