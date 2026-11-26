BHUBANESWAR: Odia feature film ‘Baghuni’, produced by UK-based entrepreneur Partha Panda, drew an enthusiastic response from audiences and generated interest among international film festival representatives and overseas distributors at its premiere at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 22.

The only Odia entry at this year’s festival, the film was screened at INOX in the presence of its cast and crew, including actors Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu, director Jitendra Mishra and producers Partha Panda and Dona Deb. Hundreds of Odia film enthusiasts gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of their favourite actors and traditional Bagha Nacha (tiger dance) performers.

The film’s team also made a distinctive appearance on the red carpet, showcasing Odisha’s rich cultural heritage with a Bagha Nacha performer and members of the cast and crew sporting Pattachitra-inspired attire.

Speaking about the film, director Mishra said ‘Baghuni’ uses the traditional folk dance as a cultural backdrop to explore themes of gender equality, courage and the human spirit.

The film revolves around Mini, an 11-year-old girl from a remote village who dreams of becoming a Bagha Nacha performer, challenging gender barriers in a folk art form traditionally dominated by men. Panda said the film’s screening at IFFI had evoked interest among representatives of international film festivals as well as overseas distributors and buyers keen on acquiring its rights.