BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has proposed a common recruitment examination for posts across different government departments that require similar qualifications, domain knowledge and responsibilities, as part of efforts to streamline the state’s examination and recruitment system.

At a meeting with members of the Centre’s high-powered task force on examination reforms at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Wednesday, Majhi also stressed the need for a well-structured annual recruitment calendar to ensure timely and transparent recruitment. “Our only objective is to provide students and young people with a fair, time-bound and credible recruitment process,” Majhi said, emphasising that examinations should be conducted transparently within stipulated timelines and results declared without delay.

The task force, constituted by the Centre to recommend reforms in examinations ranging from school board tests and engineering and medical entrance examinations to recruitment tests, is visiting different states to gather suggestions and assess their experiences. The delegation comprised Tapan Kumar Deka, Anita Karwal, Prof V Kamakoti and Shalini Mahajan.

Majhi said the state government has provided 52,514 jobs through transparently conducted recruitment examinations since assuming office in June 2024.

Highlighting the reforms introduced by the state government, he cited the implementation of the Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, enhancement of the upper age limit for government jobs to 42 years and removal of the cap on the number of attempts in the Odisha Civil Services examination. The state government has also established a separate staff selection commission for uniformed services to streamline recruitment, he added.

Majhi further informed the delegation that the state had constituted a committee on Administrative and Governance Reforms to simplify administrative procedures, rules and processes and make governance more transparent and efficient. Chief secretary Anu Garg and development commissioner DK Singh shared Odisha’s experience in examination and recruitment reforms.