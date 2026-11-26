BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha’s debt burden projected to reach Rs 1.48 lakh crore by March 2027, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has defended the increased borrowing on the grounds that such investments accelerate economic development and contribute to increasing the per capita income of the state.

In his reply to multiple questions, Majhi informed the Odisha Assembly that the state’s debt burden had crossed the Rs 1.30 lakh crore mark by October 31. The per capita debt in the state, consequently, increased to Rs 27,502.

Between April 2024 and October 2026, a period largely under the BJP government, the state’s debt increased by Rs 33,715 crore. As of March 31, 2024, the debt burden of the state stood at Rs 96,310.42 crore, which increased to Rs 1,13,187 crore by the end of the 2024-25 financial year.

According to the data furnished by the CM, the total debt of the state stood at Rs 1,22,893 crore at the end of 2025-26, while the per capita debt rose to Rs 26,133.18. However, by the end of October 2026, it rose to Rs 1,30,025 crore, resulting in an increase of around Rs 1,369 in per capita debt.

The state’s per capita income for 2025-26 (at current prices) has been pegged at Rs 1,86,761, as per advance estimates.

Defending the state’s borrowings, the chief minister said loans raised by the government are strictly utilised for capital expenditure. Stating that such investments accelerate Odisha’s economic development and directly contribute to increasing the per capita income of its citizens, Majhi said the debt remains well within the prescribed limits under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2005.