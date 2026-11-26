ROURKELA: A mentally ill man was allegedly tied to a tree and assaulted by some health workers at Majhapada community health centre in Sundargarh district on Wednesday.

The inhuman treatment was meted out by the CHC employees to tame the alleged violent behaviour of the man identified as Jogeswar Bag (34) of Talimal village of Majhapada gram panchayat under Dhuruadihi police limits.

The incident took place around 9.30 am when on-duty health workers overpowered Bag, allegedly tied him to a tree on the CHC campus and assaulted him.

CHC staff claimed Bag entered the CHC premises and assaulted a doctor without any provocation before scratching another doctor’s neck with his nails. They claimed the man was mentally-unstable and had a history of violent behaviour.

Subsequently, CHC staff overpowered Bag. Sources said Bag had an old wound in his leg and he might have gone to the hospital for fresh dressing before turning violent.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and rescued Bag. Later, Bag’s family members reached the CHC and took his custody. His family members had not lodged a complaint in connection with the incident when reports last came in.

Chief district medical officer Dr BC Swain and IIC of Dhuruadihi police station Ashok Das did not respond to calls for comment. Sundargarh SDPO Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra said the man was mentally ill and he behaved violently at the CHC. He was later handed over to his family. Mohapatra denied that Bag was beaten up by the CHC staff.

Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh said, “After overpowering the mentally ill man, the CHC staff should have handed him over to the police instead of taking the law into their hands.”