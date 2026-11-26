BERHAMPUR: A festive religious gathering turned into a scene of unimaginable grief after a 38-year-old actor, portraying the character of Lord Hanuman in a Ramayana play, collapsed and died on stage in presence of hundreds of spectators in Ganjam district during Kartik Purnima celebration on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Kaudia village under Pattapur police limits in Sanakhemundi block. The deceased was identified as Mithun Pradhan, a resident of nearby Sanakhemundi village.

According to reports, Mithun was performing the role of Hanuman when he suddenly collapsed in the middle of the play. The sight of the actor collapsing left the audience, fellow artistes and organisers stunned as the programme came to an abrupt halt. Fellow performers and villagers rushed to his aid and shifted him to the nearby Adapada community heath centre. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On being informed, Pattapur police reached the spot for investigation. A heart attack is believed to have caused Mithun’s sudden death, though the exact reason is yet to be established. The body was seized for postmortem, said police.

Berhampur sub-collector Avinash Kumar said an application was received seeking financial support to the deceased theatre artiste’s family. The administration has sanctioned `30,000 for the bereaved family from the Red Cross fund.