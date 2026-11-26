BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Wednesday dismissed the Opposition’s allegations over AgriStack registration as baseless and misleading and asserted that no eligible farmer would be deprived of selling paddy to the state government for want of a farmer ID under the digital registry.

BJP MLA from Bhatli Irasis Acharya said the government had already clarified that AgriStack registration was not a prerequisite for paddy procurement.

“The state Cabinet, at its 46th meeting on August 12, had made it clear that AgriStack registration and enrolment under the Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS) are two independent processes. No eligible farmer will be denied the opportunity to sell paddy for not having an AgriStack farmer ID,” Acharya said.

Accusing the Opposition of attempting to mislead farmers by presenting incorrect information, the BJP legislator claimed that both agriculture and farmers have benefited significantly since the party came to power in the state.

Acharya said the number of farmers registered for paddy procurement increased from 14.93 lakh during the previous BJD government to 22.27 lakh under the BJP dispensation. Similarly, the area under cultivation had increased from 55.48 lakh hectare to 64.95 lakh hectare.

Paddy procurement, too, had gone up from 70.88 lakh tonne by the end of March 2024 to 97.94 lakh tonne, he said.

Stating that farmers are central to Odisha’s economy, Acharya said the BJP government was committed to addressing their grievances and according priority to agriculture in its vision for a developed Odisha.