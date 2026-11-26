BHUBANESWAR: A 56-day agitation by contractual electricity workers allegedly retrenched by Tata Power took a ‘high-voltage’ turn on Wednesday as protesters climbed high-voltage transmission towers and electrical installations at multiple locations in and around Bhubaneswar, sending police and fire services personnel into a tizzy and forcing power shutdowns in several areas.

The prolonged agitation over job security escalated with protesters scaling transmission towers at multiple locations, including Acharya Vihar, Satya Vihar, Palasuni, Pipili and Pitapalli. As police and fire services personnel rushed to the spots, several agitators perched precariously at heights of 30 to 40 feet refused to climb down, moving further up whenever rescuers approached. With most of the installations located along national highways and busy thoroughfares, the incidents also led to traffic snarls.

The rescue personnel remained on their toes for hours as the simultaneous incidents stretched emergency response machinery across multiple locations. Meanwhile, police arrested three agitators who had climbed a live 33 KV high-tension electricity transmission tower at Acharya Vihar Square. They were booked under several sections of BNS as well as Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

The arrests came even as the state government talked tough and warned workers who had climbed high-voltage transmission towers, describing their actions as sabotage and subversion. Making a statement in the Assembly, deputy CM and Energy minister KV Singh Deo said the government will not allow essential public services to be disrupted or be held to ransom over what he termed unreasonable and illegal demands.

He said the protesters had climbed 33 KV, 132 KV and 400 KV transmission network towers in the TPCODL area, posing a serious threat to power supply and public safety. Such disruptions could affect critical healthcare institutions, potentially endangering thousands of patients. Airport and railway station services could also be affected, he said.