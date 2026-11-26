BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday stressed the need for scientific research, evidence-based evaluation and patient safety in homoeopathy, stating that its development must be guided by scientific inquiry, academic excellence and professional accountability.

Addressing the National Scientific Convention on Homoeopathy at Dr Abhin Chandra Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital here, she said every system of medicine must adhere to the highest standards of scientific investigation and patient safety.

“The future credibility and academic standing of homoeopathy will depend significantly on the scientific integrity of its research and the quality of clinical evidence it generates,” the President said, urging research institutions, medical colleges, universities and professional organisations to work together to build a strong research culture.

Referring to artificial intelligence, digital health technologies, advanced diagnostic systems, genomics, big-data analytics and precision medicine, she said they were reshaping medical education and healthcare delivery.

Murmu urged homoeopathic institutions to embrace modern clinical infrastructure, digital health records, research laboratories, interdisciplinary collaboration and contemporary teaching methods.

Addressing young practitioners, she urged them to cultivate scientific temper, intellectual discipline, moral integrity, empathy and a commitment to lifelong learning.

Addressing the convention, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state government was committed to strengthening the infrastructure, faculty and research facilities of homoeopathic institutions.

He said the state will establish two new government homoeopathic medical colleges in Nuapada and Nayagarh to expand access to homoeopathic education and healthcare in the state.

Majhi said the government has also increased stipends for postgraduate students and house surgeons in government Ayurvedic and homoeopathic medical colleges to encourage students to pursue these disciplines.

Describing Dr Abhin Chandra Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital as a premier institution not only in Odisha but also in the country, Majhi said the government was committed to its further development.