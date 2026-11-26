JHARSUGUDA : The Talabira NLC coal mining project in Jharsuguda district has remained shut for the last 10 days following a transportation blockade by displaced and project-affected villagers, who have warned that the agitation will continue until their demands are fulfilled.

Amid the protest, representatives of affected villages, including members of the Rehabilitation and Peripheral Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC), held a press conference in Jharsuguda on Tuesday and accused NLC of neglecting their concerns for more than a decade. NLC was also accused of disregarding decisions taken at an RPDAC meeting.

The villagers said the meeting was convened following sustained efforts over eight years, with the intervention of Sambalpur MP and former Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy in September this year. Several decisions were taken to address the problems faced by local residents. However, the minutes of the meeting have not been released even after two-and-a-half months, raising suspicions among the villagers that the proceedings were being withheld under pressure from the company.

The affected residents alleged that despite operating in the area for nearly eight to 10 years, NLC had failed to adequately address rehabilitation and resettlement issues concerning villages such as Malda, Patrapali, Rampur and Khaet.

They also accused the company of neglecting local employment. Despite the availability of qualified unemployed youths in fields such as driving, technical services and other sectors, employment opportunities had remained limited. According to figures cited by the villagers, only around 7 per cent of jobs had been provided to locals.