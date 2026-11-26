UMERKOTE : With her husband behind bars following a clash between BJD and ABVP workers over college union elections, a woman and her three-year-old daughter have been left without a roof over their heads after the Nabarangpur administration demolished her house, sparking allegations of political vendetta.

Sushree Sangeeta Khura (31) said the Umerkote municipality authorities demolished the house at Canalsahi, which is registered in her name, on November 21 in absence of her husband Simanchal Bagh (31) who is languishing in jail for his alleged involvement in a clash following the students’ union elections in Pendrani Mahavidyalaya in Umerkote.

She alleged that following the clash on October 10, a group of around 150 men belonging to a right wing organisation ransacked her house, destroyed the household items before setting her husband’s motorcycle on fire. “I filed a complaint with the local police in this connection. However, no action was taken on my complaint even as police arrested my husband the same day,” she claimed.

Sushree said an eviction notice addressed to her husband was served on October 16. Following the notice, she approached local officials and public representatives including Mass Education Minister and Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond, pleading for intervention to save her home. However, her appeals reportedly went unheard.

Incidentally, the eviction notice to Simanchal was served a day after students backed by the BJD won the campus elections in Pendrani Mahavidyalaya on October 15.

Sushree further claimed the house demolished was in her name. “The Umerkote municipality has issued a holding number in my name and subsequently issued no objection certificate (NOC) for which electricity connection was availed for the building,” she said.

“My husband is already in jail and facing punishment for whatever mistake he has committed. I told everyone that he should be punished according to the law.