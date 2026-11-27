BERHAMPUR: A 22-year-old youth died after reportedly falling into Bankeswari waterfall near Upara Pillikadhia village under Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Omsaisankar Panda, a native of Rentikota village under Palasa police limits in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district. Berhampur SP Abhinav Sonkar said Panda was undergoing NEET coaching at Aakash Institute in the city and staying with his family members in a rented house.

The SP said Panda visited the waterfall on a scooter along with a young woman. They parked the vehicle on a bridge and proceeded towards the waterfall on foot. Later, the woman informed local residents that Panda had fallen into the waterfall, seeking their help to rescue him.

On receiving information, Digapahandi police along with fire services personnel rushed to the spot. With the help of locals, the rescue team found Panda and shifted him to Digapahandi community health centre (CHC) where the doctor declared him dead.

Police registered an unnatural death case on the basis of the medico-legal report issued by the CHC. After inquest, the body was sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for postmortem.

The SP said investigation was underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident. Police would also examine the woman friend of the deceased, he added.