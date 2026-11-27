JEYPORE: Koraput Cyber police has booked a journalist and his brother for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 50 lakh from a family of Ramagiri village in Boipariguda area through unauthorised ATM withdrawals and digital transactions.
In a complaint lodged with the Koraput Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police station on November 17, Dhruti Ranjan Sethy (24) alleged that Soumya Ranjan Sahu, the journalist, along with his brother and others cheated his father Dhiren Kumar Sethy by gaining access to his ATM card, PIN and internet banking facilities. Dhiren is an attendant at Ramagiri community health centre (CHC).
The alleged fraud came to light on Wednesday when the victim’s family members appealed to local mediapersons seeking support in securing justice.
According to the FIR, the accused developed close relations with Dhiren’s family and allegedly exploited their trust by persuading him to obtain an ATM card on the pretext of making cash withdrawals easier. Subsequently, Soumya allegedly gained access to the card and its PIN and made several unauthorised withdrawals.
The complaint further alleged that the accused used the ATM card to illegally transfer money from the victim’s salary account to that of his brother Satya Sahu and other individuals. He is alleged to have opened UPI IDs in the victim’s name and activated internet banking facilities to carry out unauthorised fund transfers.
The complainant claimed that the fraudulent transactions involved more than Rs 50 lakh, including the victim’s salary and other government funds, leaving the family in severe financial distress.
Dhiren’s family reportedly discovered the alleged fraud after examining his SBI account statement. Dhruti alleged that attempts were subsequently made through local intermediaries and village elders to suppress the matter. An offer of Rs 10 lakh was allegedly made to his father to dissuade him from pursuing the complaint.
In-charge DSP of the Cyber Crime police station Bhabani Pradhan said a case under sections 318(4), 319(2), 336 and 336(3) of the BNS along with sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act has been registered. Accused Soumya and his brother are absconding. Efforts are on to apprehend them. Further investigation is underway, Pradhan added.