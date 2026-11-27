JEYPORE: Koraput Cyber police has booked a journalist and his brother for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 50 lakh from a family of Ramagiri village in Boipariguda area through unauthorised ATM withdrawals and digital transactions.

In a complaint lodged with the Koraput Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police station on November 17, Dhruti Ranjan Sethy (24) alleged that Soumya Ranjan Sahu, the journalist, along with his brother and others cheated his father Dhiren Kumar Sethy by gaining access to his ATM card, PIN and internet banking facilities. Dhiren is an attendant at Ramagiri community health centre (CHC).

The alleged fraud came to light on Wednesday when the victim’s family members appealed to local mediapersons seeking support in securing justice.

According to the FIR, the accused developed close relations with Dhiren’s family and allegedly exploited their trust by persuading him to obtain an ATM card on the pretext of making cash withdrawals easier. Subsequently, Soumya allegedly gained access to the card and its PIN and made several unauthorised withdrawals.