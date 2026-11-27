NUAPADA: A contractor allegedly assaulted the block development officer (BDO) of Komna over pending construction bills and also hurled a slipper at him inside his office chamber in Nuapada district on Thursday.

The assault on BDO Pabitra Kumar Samal prompted employees of Komna block office to launch a pen-down strike. The accused contractor, identified as Ashok Kumar Bhoi of Banjibahal village under Palsi Pani gram panchayat, allegedly fled the scene following the attack.

According to reports, Bhoi arrived at the block office demanding payment for construction work undertaken under the 5T scheme. A heated exchange reportedly ensued between Bhoi and the BDO over disbursement of funds, during which the former allegedly threw a slipper at the officer and physically assaulted him.

Official sources said the construction work at Banjibahal school was executed under the 5T initiative during the previous BJD government. Clarifying the payment status, BDO Samal said the contractor had undertaken additional work beyond the approved estimate on his own. “His dues have already been cleared, and no further amount is pending in the file. Despite this, the contractor was demanding additional money,” Samal said.

The alleged assault triggered outrage among block employees, who questioned the security of government staff when a senior officer could be attacked inside his own chamber. They demanded stringent action against the accused and adequate security arrangements at the block office.