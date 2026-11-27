BALASORE: A woman constable posted at Balasore Traffic police station broke down in tears outside her workplace on Wednesday night after allegedly being denied leave to take her ailing child for treatment.

A video of the constable, Sneha Manjari Lenka, crying inconsolably and accusing senior officers of being insensitive to her plight went viral on Thursday, prompting the intervention of the Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW).

In the video, Lenka alleged that despite submitting her child’s medical report along with her leave application, she was not granted even a single day off. She had reportedly approached Balasore Traffic police station nodal officer Pragyan Paramita Mohanty with her request two days earlier.

“I applied for leave, but they aren’t granting me even a single day off. I even submitted my child’s medical report. Is there no humanity here? I am a mother too,” Lenka was heard saying in the video.

She also alleged differential treatment of police personnel, claiming that while senior officers were allowed to attend to their personal and family commitments, the same consideration was not extended to lower-ranking personnel.

Following the incident, Lenka approached OSCW chairperson Shobhana Mohanty, who was in Balasore, alleging harassment by her department seniors over the issue. A video of their interaction also surfaced online.

“After listening to her grievances, I immediately called ASP Dibyajyoti Das and asked him to look into the matter and address her concerns. He told me that he would examine the issue,” Mohanty said. Contacted, ASP Dibyajyoti Das said Lenka had resumed duty barely a week back after availing eight months of maternity leave.

“Certain formalities are required to be completed before leave can be sanctioned to government employees. However, in view of the incident and the concerns raised, the department would conduct an inquiry into the matter,” he said.