BHUBANESWAR: Expressing serious concern over the steep airfare hikes and declining flight connectivity to Odisha, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra has sought urgent intervention of Union Civil Aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu for deployment of more flights from major cities and protecting passengers from excessive fares during peak travel periods, particularly ahead of the winter vacation and New Year.

In a letter to the minister, Patra expressed concern over recurring fare surges on routes connecting Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda with New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune.

This has caused severe financial hardship for thousands of Odia students, families and professionals living outside the state who travel home during festivals, summer vacations and winter breaks. With New Year 2027 approaching, he warned that travellers may again have to pay exorbitant fares just to return home and spend time with their families.

Citing data, Patra said that according to Kayak (a travel metasearch engine), the average New Delhi-Bhubaneswar return fare rose from Rs 14,032 in February to Rs 19,294 in October, at about 37.5 per cent. Trip.com recorded a similar jump from Rs 17,622 in July to Rs 24,236 in October. Ahead of Diwali, Bengaluru-Jharsuguda non-stop flight fares skyrocketed from Rs 4,200 to Rs 16,200, a nearly 286 pc surge, he said.