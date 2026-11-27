BHUBANESWAR: Expressing serious concern over the steep airfare hikes and declining flight connectivity to Odisha, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra has sought urgent intervention of Union Civil Aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu for deployment of more flights from major cities and protecting passengers from excessive fares during peak travel periods, particularly ahead of the winter vacation and New Year.
In a letter to the minister, Patra expressed concern over recurring fare surges on routes connecting Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda with New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune.
This has caused severe financial hardship for thousands of Odia students, families and professionals living outside the state who travel home during festivals, summer vacations and winter breaks. With New Year 2027 approaching, he warned that travellers may again have to pay exorbitant fares just to return home and spend time with their families.
Citing data, Patra said that according to Kayak (a travel metasearch engine), the average New Delhi-Bhubaneswar return fare rose from Rs 14,032 in February to Rs 19,294 in October, at about 37.5 per cent. Trip.com recorded a similar jump from Rs 17,622 in July to Rs 24,236 in October. Ahead of Diwali, Bengaluru-Jharsuguda non-stop flight fares skyrocketed from Rs 4,200 to Rs 16,200, a nearly 286 pc surge, he said.
He also pointed to declining connectivity, stating Bhubaneswar’s domestic destinations had fallen from 29 in 2025 to 19 in 2026, even as the airport handled 5.1 million passengers in 2025-2026.
Referring to the 353rd Parliamentary Standing Committee report (August 10, 2023), which recommended festive-season fare monitoring, reasonable upper fare caps and greater transparency in fare categories, he said that the DGCA currently monitors only 78 routes monthly, covering about 27 per cent of domestic traffic.
Patra requested the minister to ensure close monitoring of Odisha-bound flight fares during the winter vacation and New Year season. He urged deployment of additional aircraft, if necessary, and to keep airfares moderate on the lines of the measures taken during the festive period last year so that Odia students, families and professionals are not adversely affected.