SAMBALPUR: Amid the claims of Bargarh MP Pradip Purohit of the Centre approving Rs 2,100 crore for the expansion of Veer Surendra Sai airport in Jharsuguda, an RTI reply from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has revealed that no such project had been sanctioned till date.

Responding to an online RTI application filed by a Sambalpur-based activist on October 23, the AAI stated that neither the Union government nor the Airports Authority had approved or sanctioned Rs 2,100 crore for development or expansion of the VSS airport.

In response to a specific query seeking details of the sanctioned project cost, approval date, approving authority and funding agency, the AAI marked the information as not applicable.

The RTI applicant had also sought copies of the detailed project report, feasibility study, master plan, technical assessment, expenditure details, official correspondence and approval documents related to the proposed expansion. The AAI marked these queries as “N/A”, indicating that the requested records were not available in the context of a sanctioned project.