SAMBALPUR: Amid the claims of Bargarh MP Pradip Purohit of the Centre approving Rs 2,100 crore for the expansion of Veer Surendra Sai airport in Jharsuguda, an RTI reply from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has revealed that no such project had been sanctioned till date.
Responding to an online RTI application filed by a Sambalpur-based activist on October 23, the AAI stated that neither the Union government nor the Airports Authority had approved or sanctioned Rs 2,100 crore for development or expansion of the VSS airport.
In response to a specific query seeking details of the sanctioned project cost, approval date, approving authority and funding agency, the AAI marked the information as not applicable.
The RTI applicant had also sought copies of the detailed project report, feasibility study, master plan, technical assessment, expenditure details, official correspondence and approval documents related to the proposed expansion. The AAI marked these queries as “N/A”, indicating that the requested records were not available in the context of a sanctioned project.
The disclosure assumes significance in the wake of Purohit’s earlier statement that the Centre had approved Rs 2,100 crore for the airport’s expansion following the VSS Airport Advisory Committee meeting last month. The MP is the chairman of the airport advisory committee.
Contacted, the Bargarh MP expressed surprise over the AAI’s RTI reply and said, “I am not aware of how such a response has been given.
The airport’s expansion has already been discussed with the authorities concerned. I will get the facts verified and ascertain the actual status of the proposal.”
Newly appointed director of VSS airport Kishore Killampalli said he was not aware of the project. Official sources at the airport also said they had received no formal communication regarding the proposed expansion, apart from the information shared by the MP during last month’s meeting.
“It is amusing that the such a claim was made when the project has not even taken shape on paper. This must not turn out as another political gimmick,” said RTI applicant Pratik Khamari.