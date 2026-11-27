BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to award construction works worth Rs 2,000 crore to the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) in the current financial year for building major roads and bridges, flyovers, temple redevelopment and healthcare infrastructure.

An MoU was signed to this effect between principal secretary, Works department Sanjay Kumar Singh and OBCC managing director Anupam Saha on Thursday.

The state PSU has been awarded the infrastructure development and upgradation of three premier government medical institutions of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, VIMSAR at Burla and MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

It will also construct a flyover on the Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan road in Bhubaneswar, Barbil ring road and a flyover at Gate Bazar in Berhampur. High-level bridges over Kathajodi, Brahmani, Baitarani and Kharasrota rivers are also among the projects to be executed through OBCC.

A significant component of the works includes development and upgradation of religious and tourist destinations. Prominent projects are Maa Tarini temple at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district, Maa Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur, Maa Sarala temple at Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur district, Sunya Mandir at Joranda in Dhenkanal district, Maa Ugratara temple and Maa Bhagabati temple in Khurda district.

Other projects also include construction of model paddy procurement mandis to strengthen agricultural infrastructure, a Jan Ashraya Bhawan in Bhubaneswar for public convenience and construction or upgradation of modern bus terminals at different locations. A Regional Plant Resource Centre will be constructed by OBCC at Keonjhar as part of the agreement.