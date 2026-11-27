DHENKANAL: The death of a 13-year-old schoolgirl in a road accident triggered tension in Motanga area here as villagers of Gunadeipur resorted to blockade on NH-55 for more than two hours on Thursday.

The mishap took place around 9.30 am. Police said Sangeeta Dehury, a Class VII student of Gunadei upper primary school, was crossing the highway on her bicycle when a speeding Hyva truck hit her. The girl, a resident of Gunadeipur village, was killed on the spot.

Following the fatal accident, irate villagers of Gunadeipur blocked the NH demanding adequate compensation to Sangeeta’s family, construction of speed breakers at the mishap spot and immediate arrest of the truck driver. Due to the blockade, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway at Gunadeipur chowk.

As traffic came to a standstill on NH-55, IIC of Motanga police station Deepak Lenka along with a team reached the protest site and held discussion with the agitators. The blockade was lifted after the owner of the truck assured to pay compensation to the girl’s family. The local adminstration also agreed to construct speed breakers at the spot.

Police said the deceased’s body was seized for postmortem. The truck driver was also later detained.