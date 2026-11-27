BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) on Thursday cleared 19 investment projects worth Rs 3,810.25 crore, including seven tourism and hospitality projects involving investments of Rs 607 crore with an estimated employment potential of 11,251, across 10 districts.

The tourism investments include hotels, luxury resorts, eco-tourism facilities, wellness centres and amusement infrastructure in Koraput, Cuttack, Jharsuguda and Balasore districts, and are expected to generate 1,500 jobs.

The authority meeting chaired by chief secretary Anu Garg cleared three projects for Koraput district, including a five-star resort by Sacheti Hospitality Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 121 crore, a four-star eco-resort and wellness centre by TVR Estates & Resorts at Rs 104 crore and a wellness resort by Niladri Hotels and Resorts at Rs 72 crore.

In Cuttack, Nikhil Associates will invest Rs 82 crore in a four-star hotel while Altone Resources will set up a four-star resort in Jharsuguda with an investment of Rs 80 crore. Balasore will get an amusement park expansion by Padmabati Amusement Park involving Rs 78 crore and a four-star hotel by Highland Hotels & Resorts with an investment of Rs 70 crore.

The largest employment-generating proposal is from Bodycare Creations Ltd which will invest Rs 225 crore in a garment manufacturing unit in Khurda. With an annual production capacity of 66 million pieces, the facility is expected to create 5,500 jobs.

In the power sector, two projects involving Rs 1,395.70 crore will generate 1,225 jobs. Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys has proposed to set up a 135 MW coal washery reject-based thermal power plant in Sundargarh at Rs 912.80 crore while Maadurga Thermal Power Company will double its existing capacity in Cuttack from 60 MW to 120 MW with an investment of Rs 482.90 crore.