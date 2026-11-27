BUDARSINGI : Despite heightened vigilance by the Odisha administration, residents of several border villages in Ganjam and Gajapati districts reportedly exercised their voting rights in Andhra Pradesh’s panchayat elections on Thursday, bringing the long-standing problem of overlapping electoral identities and administrative jurisdiction along the inter-state border into focus.

Administrations of both the districts had taken several measures to dissuade villagers from participating in the neighbouring state’s elections. Officials, who recently visited the bordering villages to distribute cyclone relief assistance including free rice and `2,500 cash, also maintained close surveillance. However, their efforts failed to prevent villagers from crossing over and casting their votes in AP.

Although no official from Ganjam was seen in the area, Rayagada tehsildar Sukant Pradhan and a police team from Garabandha in Gajapati district camped at Gudikhudi for a considerable period, persuading villagers not to vote in AP polls. Despite their intervention, some residents reportedly managed to evade surveillance and exercise their franchise. Several residents of Gudikhudi reportedly displayed their indelible ink marks after voting.

While the Ganjam administration maintained that no Odia villager had participated in the elections, local sources reported that residents of Kuladi and Satapuri villages under Patrapur block voted at Talaguruthi polling booth under Mandasa mandal of Srikakulam district in AP. A few residents of Gudikhudi reportedly cast their votes at Budarsingi, also in Srikakulam, while voters from S Balarampur and Saradhapur exercised their franchise at Tulasigaon and Dhaputi respectively.

Preventing cross-border voting proved particularly difficult in Kuladi, Gudikhudi and Balarampur, where around 500 families reportedly possess voter identity cards issued by both the states. Similar was the situation in T Brahmapur village.