ROURKELA: An official audit report has flagged major cost and discrepancies in the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) engaging an external consultant for transformation of HR framework and digital tools at Rs 53.88 crore, a price 288 per cent higher than the estimated cost of Rs 14.16 crore.

The report, seen by this paper, also notes the tender was not initiated through GeM (Government e Marketplace) portal, nor did clear the two-stage clearances from the SAIL Board.

What’s more, a whistleblower has sent a complaint to the Central Vigilance Commission, seeking an inquiry into the deal. The whistleblower has requested identity protection under the Public Interest Disclosure & Protection of Informers Resolution, 2004.

According to the audit observation by the office of the Director General of Audit (Steel), Ranchi, the Boston Consulting Group (India) Pvt Ltd (BCG) was awarded the work through the QCBS (Quality-cum-Cost Based Selection) route of 80:20. It had made the bid at Rs 54.28 crore. Ernst & Young LLP (EY) quoted Rs 28.42 crore and was ignored. Mckinsey and Company India LLP (Mckinsey) was the third bidder in the fray. Eventually, BCG bagged the deal which was negotiated at Rs 53.88 crore.

The estimated cost noted by the audit report was prepared based on lowest budgetary quotation of consultancy firm Deloitte amounting to Rs 14.16 crore. Deloitte, however, did not make the cut as its bid sent in post was rejected for arriving after the due date of tender opening on December 23, 2024.

The tender was floated for ‘Engagement of External Consultant for carrying out Comprehensive Diagnosis, Design and Development of HR Policy Framework and Associated Digital Enablers in SAIL’ on November 16, 2024.