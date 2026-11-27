ROURKELA: An official audit report has flagged major cost and discrepancies in the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) engaging an external consultant for transformation of HR framework and digital tools at Rs 53.88 crore, a price 288 per cent higher than the estimated cost of Rs 14.16 crore.
The report, seen by this paper, also notes the tender was not initiated through GeM (Government e Marketplace) portal, nor did clear the two-stage clearances from the SAIL Board.
What’s more, a whistleblower has sent a complaint to the Central Vigilance Commission, seeking an inquiry into the deal. The whistleblower has requested identity protection under the Public Interest Disclosure & Protection of Informers Resolution, 2004.
According to the audit observation by the office of the Director General of Audit (Steel), Ranchi, the Boston Consulting Group (India) Pvt Ltd (BCG) was awarded the work through the QCBS (Quality-cum-Cost Based Selection) route of 80:20. It had made the bid at Rs 54.28 crore. Ernst & Young LLP (EY) quoted Rs 28.42 crore and was ignored. Mckinsey and Company India LLP (Mckinsey) was the third bidder in the fray. Eventually, BCG bagged the deal which was negotiated at Rs 53.88 crore.
The estimated cost noted by the audit report was prepared based on lowest budgetary quotation of consultancy firm Deloitte amounting to Rs 14.16 crore. Deloitte, however, did not make the cut as its bid sent in post was rejected for arriving after the due date of tender opening on December 23, 2024.
The tender was floated for ‘Engagement of External Consultant for carrying out Comprehensive Diagnosis, Design and Development of HR Policy Framework and Associated Digital Enablers in SAIL’ on November 16, 2024.
Official documents note the tender committee meeting on January 14, 2025 recommended for opening of financial bids of BCG, EY and Mckinsey after all three scored above 70 per cent in technical stage.
The audit report raises concern over cost reasonableness and calls for reconsideration of the marking criteria. The report says award of the work to BCG resulted in avoidable expenditure of additional Rs 25.86 crore. The report states all three bidders were technically qualified and either revised tender should have been floated or work awarded to another technically qualified bidder.
The work was awarded to BCG in April 2025 and has contract duration of 18 months followed by inbuilt-maintenance contract for 36 months.
The report also notes the tender was not initiated through GeM (Government e Marketplace) portal. The SAIL management said the assignment was project-based and not a standard consultancy service.
The whistleblower told TNIE, “Despite the huge gap between the estimate and bid price of the H1 vendor (BCG), the records examined do not establish why a fresh tender with refined terms and more balanced quality-cost ratio was not pursued.”
Response from SAIL’s chief general manager (corporate affairs division) and communication head Pankaj Kumar Mathur over the issue is awaited.