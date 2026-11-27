BHUBANESWAR: A 17-year-old boy studying in a residential school on the outskirts of the city under Chandaka police limits died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday morning.

The deceased is Debendra Sahoo of Angul. Sahoo had taken admission to the school a few months ago and was studying in Class XI. School authorities said he had dinner on Wednesday night and went to bed. However, the school staff found him unconscious on Thursday morning and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead Chandaka police initially registered an unnatural death case.

However, the boy’s father Dhirendra Sahoo lodged a complaint later in the day alleging foul play. “Based on the complaint, a case of murder was registered and an investigation has been launched. More details will emerge after receiving the boy’s postmortem report,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M.