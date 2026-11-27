SAMBALPUR: Forest officials arrested two persons for allegedly killing a sambar deer by laying a live wire trap near agricultural fields at Rengali village adjoining Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Bargarh district on Tuesday night.

The accused are Birsa Majhi (55) and Saturghana Bhue (48), both residents of Rengali village. Around 20 kg of sambar meat, its skin and other body parts, a knife, axe, weighing scale, five kg of electric wires, a 12-volt 100 Ah battery and an inverter were seized from them.

Forest officials said during night patrolling on Tuesday, the anti-poaching squad of Kamgaon wildlife range apprehended the two accused with freshly butchered sambar meat and other incriminating materials.

The accused had allegedly laid live electric wires near their agricultural fields, resulting in electrocution and death of the sambar. They subsequently butchered the carcass.

During the same night patrol, the forest team seized around four kg of live electric wires laid near Kamgaon village, averting a potential poaching incident.

The latest arrests come amid intensified anti-poaching enforcement in Debrigarh following the recent arrival of a tiger in the wildlife sanctuary. Earlier this month, six poachers were arrested from villages around the sanctuary with trapping materials, binding wires and electric hooking equipment.