BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday called upon the people to uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution and protect the credibility of democratic institutions. Addressing the Samvidhan Divas programme at the Railway Auditorium here, Majhi said the success of democracy must not remain confined to constitutional rights but should be reflected in the economic progress of individuals, society and the country.

Paying tribute the main architect of the Constitution of India Dr BR Ambedkar, Constituent Assembly president Dr Rajendra Prasad and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the chief minister said the Constitution has ensured the continuity of democratic governance unlike several other countries that slipped into authoritarian or military rule after Independence.

Majhi also recalled the contributions of Odisha’s representatives in the Constituent Assembly, including Harekrushna Mahatab, Biswanath Das and Malati Choudhury during this occasion.

Referring to the Emergency as a dark chapter in India’s constitutional history, the chief minister criticised the Congress for curtailing fundamental rights, imposing restrictions under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and misusing constitutional provisions.

He said the Narendra Modi government accorded the highest respect to the Constitution and had not altered it through unconstitutional means. “The true success of democracy should not be limited to constitutional rights alone but must be reflected in the economic growth of the individual, society and the country,” Majhi said and added that in the last 12 years under the leadership of Modi, India has become the fastest-growing economy in the world and nearly 50 crore people have been freed from extreme poverty.

“Odisha, too, is progressing through inclusive development. Transparent and efficient industrial policies have made the state a preferred investment destination,” he said. Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Samal, Puri MP Sambit Patra and retired Orissa High Court judge Justice Durga Prasanna Choudhury and other dignitaries attended the programme.