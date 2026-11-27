BHUBANESWAR: Much to the relief and rejoice of devotees of Lord Jagannath, the West Bengal government has formally dropped the controversial word ‘Dham’ from the nomenclature of its Jagannath temple complex at Digha.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari informed that the entire complex will henceforth be known as “Sri Sri Jagannath Cultural Centre” while the temple within will be called “Sri Sri Jagannath Temple”.

Adhikari said the revised nomenclature had been decided after due consideration of the concerns conveyed by Majhi regarding the religious, spiritual and cultural significance of Mahaprabhu Jagannath and the revered Jagannath Dham at Puri.

“The revised name appropriately reflects the religious sanctity of the temple while also recongnising the broader cultural character of the entire complex. I am confident that the decision will be appreciated by the devotees and further strengthen the longstanding cultural ties, mutual respect and goodwill between the people of West Bengal and Odisha,”Adhikari wrote.

Welcoming the decision, Majhi in an X post described it as a significant step towards preserving the unique spiritual status of Srikshetra and respecting the religious sentiments of millions of Jagannath devotees.

He said the earlier decision of the West Bengal government to use the term ‘Jagannath Dham’ for Digha temple complex had deeply hurt the sentiments of Jagannath devotees across the world as it overlooked the unparalleled religious significance of Srikshetra Puri.

“I am extremely delighted that the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji, by implementing his earlier announcement, has ensured formal recognition of the decision to remove the word ‘Dham’ from the Digha temple complex. I extend my gratitude to Shri Adhikari ji for his sensitivity and swift action,” Majhi said.

The chief minister reiterated that his government remained committed to protecting Odia identity and the glory of Mahaprabhu Jagannath.