PARADIP: Sixteen fishermen had a narrow escape after two fishing trawlers sank in separate incidents off the Odisha coast late on Thursday night.

According to reports, a trawler named ‘Sai Smruti’ carrying seven fishermen reportedly collided with the submerged wreckage of the ill-fated Black Rose vessel near Sandhakuda fishing settlement in Paradip.

Owner of the trawler SK Siraj of Paradipgarh said the vessel was returning to shore after fishing when it developed a technical snag mid-sea and lost its signalling system. He suspected that the boat hit the submerged wreckage of the Black Rose, an iron ore-laden vessel that sank off the Paradip coast in 2009.

The collision damaged the bottom of the boat, allowing seawater to gush in. The fish catch, nets and other fishing equipment were washed away into the sea. As the incident occurred close to the shoreline, all seven fishermen jumped into the sea and swam to safety. The damaged boat subsequently sank a short distance from the coast.

Similarly, another trawler carrying nine fishermen sank in Puri district. Named ‘Lokanath Bharasa-1’, the boat sank near Ramachandi while returning to Paradip. All nine fishermen reportedly managed to swim to safety.

Kujang assistant director of Fisheries (Marine) Dipti Mahapatra said the department had no information about the sinking of the two fishing vessels.