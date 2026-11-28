BARGARH : For years, Golap Chandra Das stood in the royal court of Mathura, carrying out commands of the mighty King Kansa. This year, the 55-year-old actor from Barpali will ascend the throne as Maharaja Kansa during the 79th Bargarh Dhanu Yatra.

Marking a remarkable rise from supporting roles as Senapati and Mahamantri, Das has been selected to play the coveted lead role of the demon king in the world-famous open-air theatrical extravaganza.

Das’ association with Dhanu Yatra began in 2010 when he took up the role of Senapati. Over the years, he gradually moved up the ranks, eventually portraying the Mahamantri in Kansa’s royal court until the last edition. His years of experience on the festival stage have now culminated in his selection as the new Kansa.

The selection was far from a routine affair as it was taken up after actor Sushil Meher, selected in 2025, stepped down from the role this year. A total of 44 artistes applied for the role with 28 turning up for the audition held on Thursday. Of them, 27 appeared before a seven-member jury panel, which assessed the contestants on their physical build, height, voice, dialogue delivery, acting skills and knowledge of mythology. Das eventually emerged as the jury’s choice, earning the opportunity to lead the festival’s dramatic narrative as the tyrannical ruler of Mathura.