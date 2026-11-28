BARGARH : For years, Golap Chandra Das stood in the royal court of Mathura, carrying out commands of the mighty King Kansa. This year, the 55-year-old actor from Barpali will ascend the throne as Maharaja Kansa during the 79th Bargarh Dhanu Yatra.
Marking a remarkable rise from supporting roles as Senapati and Mahamantri, Das has been selected to play the coveted lead role of the demon king in the world-famous open-air theatrical extravaganza.
Das’ association with Dhanu Yatra began in 2010 when he took up the role of Senapati. Over the years, he gradually moved up the ranks, eventually portraying the Mahamantri in Kansa’s royal court until the last edition. His years of experience on the festival stage have now culminated in his selection as the new Kansa.
The selection was far from a routine affair as it was taken up after actor Sushil Meher, selected in 2025, stepped down from the role this year. A total of 44 artistes applied for the role with 28 turning up for the audition held on Thursday. Of them, 27 appeared before a seven-member jury panel, which assessed the contestants on their physical build, height, voice, dialogue delivery, acting skills and knowledge of mythology. Das eventually emerged as the jury’s choice, earning the opportunity to lead the festival’s dramatic narrative as the tyrannical ruler of Mathura.
A photographer by profession, Das owns a studio in his hometown Barpali. For him, the journey from capturing moments through a camera lens to commanding the spotlight as Kansa represents a significant milestone in his artistic career.
“I am overwhelmed and deeply humbled by this selection. I have been running my photography studio in Barpali for the last 35 years, but acting has always been a passion close to my heart. Being chosen as Kansa has now made this journey truly special,” said Das.
Apart from Dhanu Yatra, Das has also played lead roles in different festivals across the region over the last two decades.
The 79th edition of Dhanu Yatra is scheduled to be held from January 12 to 22 next year.