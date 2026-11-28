BHUBANESWAR: The BJD is all set to support the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty First Amendment) Bill or the Delimitation Bill, 2026, to be brought by the Centre in the special sitting of the Parliament from November 30. It has indicated a change in its stance after the Union cabinet approved 50 per cent increase in the number Lok Sabha and Assembly seats for all states and Union Territories.
As per the cabinet’s decision, the number of Lok Sabha seats in Odisha will increase from 21 to 32 while the Assembly constituencies will also go up from 147 to 221.
This addresses the concerns of the regional outfit that the legislation would dilute Odisha’s share of representation in the Parliament, party sources said. They said that a decision in this regard will be announced after a meeting between party president Naveen Patnaik and BJD parliamentary party leader Manas Mangaraj here on Saturday. The regional party currently has five Rajya Sabha MPs.
The support for the Bill can be gauged from the fact that the party has decided not to attend the meeting called by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the issue. Mangaraj said BJD would not be able to attend the meeting called at such a short notice.
The state currently has 21 Lok Sabha seats, accounting for around 3.9 per cent of the House. With the formula of 50 per cent increase in seats,the concerns raised by BJD president Naveen Patnaik about the loss of proportion in seats has been met. There is, therefore no reason, to oppose the Bill, party sources said.
Sources also disclosed that Union minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday called Mangaraj and requested the support of BJD for the Delimitation Bill. Mangaraj said BJD’s decision will be intimated after the announcement made by the party president.
Earlier, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Santrupt Misra said the party’s stand on Delimitation Bill will be based on protecting Odisha’s interest. “Odisha’s interest is that the proportion of representation it currently has in Parliament must be protected at the same level,” he said.