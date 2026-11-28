BHUBANESWAR: The BJD is all set to support the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty First Amendment) Bill or the Delimitation Bill, 2026, to be brought by the Centre in the special sitting of the Parliament from November 30. It has indicated a change in its stance after the Union cabinet approved 50 per cent increase in the number Lok Sabha and Assembly seats for all states and Union Territories.

As per the cabinet’s decision, the number of Lok Sabha seats in Odisha will increase from 21 to 32 while the Assembly constituencies will also go up from 147 to 221.

This addresses the concerns of the regional outfit that the legislation would dilute Odisha’s share of representation in the Parliament, party sources said. They said that a decision in this regard will be announced after a meeting between party president Naveen Patnaik and BJD parliamentary party leader Manas Mangaraj here on Saturday. The regional party currently has five Rajya Sabha MPs.

The support for the Bill can be gauged from the fact that the party has decided not to attend the meeting called by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the issue. Mangaraj said BJD would not be able to attend the meeting called at such a short notice.